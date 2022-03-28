Payment terms have become a major focus for large enterprises when negotiating ICT contracts. Fewer companies are accepting the historic standard "due within 30 days of invoice date" and are instead negotiating payment terms ranging from 60 to 90 days.

Listen to this 9-minute podcast as TC2 Directors Theresa Knutson, Julie Gardner, and Joe Schmidt discuss how payment terms can make or break a deal, provide insight into how suppliers struggle to bill for these special arrangements, and what you can do to realize the benefit of your negotiated payment terms.

