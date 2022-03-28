United States:
How To Benefit From Custom Payment Terms In Your ICT Contract
28 March 2022
Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
Payment terms have become a major focus for large enterprises
when negotiating ICT contracts. Fewer companies are accepting the
historic standard "due within 30 days of invoice date"
and are instead negotiating payment terms ranging from 60 to 90
days.
Listen to this 9-minute podcast as TC2 Directors Theresa
Knutson, Julie
Gardner, and Joe
Schmidt discuss how payment terms can make or break a
deal, provide insight into how suppliers struggle to bill for these
special arrangements, and what you can do to realize the benefit of
your negotiated payment terms.
