United States:
ISPs And Mobile Apps: Prying "Eyes" Are Watching You – Part 1
22 March 2022
Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
It may not surprise you that your ISP is collecting large
amounts of data about you and selling it to third parties. However,
after listening to this two-part podcast, you'll probably think
twice about blindly accepting the terms of use of that "must
have" app.
In this part one, LB3's Of Counsel Sara Crifasi and Kevin DiLallo, a Senior Partner, talk to
TC2's Joe Schmidt about the
findings of a recently released FTC report revealing that ISPs are
collecting enormous amounts of data from their customers and
turning around and sharing that data with undisclosed third
parties.
