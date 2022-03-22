It may not surprise you that your ISP is collecting large amounts of data about you and selling it to third parties. However, after listening to this two-part podcast, you'll probably think twice about blindly accepting the terms of use of that "must have" app.

In this part one, LB3's Of Counsel Sara Crifasi and Kevin DiLallo, a Senior Partner, talk to TC2's Joe Schmidt about the findings of a recently released FTC report revealing that ISPs are collecting enormous amounts of data from their customers and turning around and sharing that data with undisclosed third parties.

If you would like to learn more about our experience in this space, please visit our Communications Regulatory Advice & Advocacy and Success Stories webpages.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.