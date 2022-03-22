United States:
ISPs And Mobile Apps: Prying "Eyes" Are Watching You – Part 2
22 March 2022
Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
In the second part of this two-part podcast, LB3's Of
Counsel Sara Crifasi and Kevin DiLallo, a Senior Partner, take a closer
look with TC2's Joe Schmidt at how data
privacy concerns impact enterprises.
The amount of data collected by ISPs is mind boggling, and in
the wrong hands can pose serious harm to an enterprise. In this
podcast you'll receive practical tips to prevent unknown
operators from collecting and sharing sensitive information about
your company and its employees.
If you would like to learn more about our experience in this
space, please visit our Communications Regulatory Advice &
Advocacy and Success Stories webpages.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
