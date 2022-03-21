Full Spectrum returns with our newest series, FCC Open Meeting Recaps. These episodes will feature instant reaction and analysis following the FCC's monthly Open Meetings, with an emphasis on the agenda items directly impacting our clients. This month, partners Tom Cohen, Hank Kelly and Chip Yorkgitis discuss key actions and topics from the March 16th meeting, including digital discrimination, pole replacement disputes, and the Connected Care Pilot Program.

Click here to listen and subscribe for ongoing coverage of these topics and future meetings.

