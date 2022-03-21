United States:
FCC Open Meeting Recap Podcast: March 16, 2022
21 March 2022
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Full Spectrum returns with our newest
series, FCC Open Meeting Recaps. These episodes will feature
instant reaction and analysis following the FCC's monthly Open
Meetings, with an emphasis on the agenda items directly impacting
our clients. This month, partners Tom Cohen, Hank Kelly and Chip
Yorkgitis discuss key actions and topics from the March 16th
meeting, including digital discrimination, pole replacement
disputes, and the Connected Care Pilot Program.
