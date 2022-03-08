With the rapid proliferation of cloud-based apps and use of cloud-based SaaS and UC solutions, optimizing the end-user experience in your enterprise can be a significant challenge. Corporate users expect the same fast and reliable experience every time they access company resources, regardless of where they are or how they access the network.

Listen to this 9 minute podcast as TC2's David Lee and Joe Schmidt discuss how the cloud, 5G, and changing network traffic dynamics are forcing CIOs to think differently and adopt a new approach for building and managing their network services.

