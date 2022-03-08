United States:
Optimizing The End-User Experience – Part 1 (Podcast)
08 March 2022
Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
With the rapid proliferation of cloud-based apps and use of
cloud-based SaaS and UC solutions, optimizing the end-user
experience in your enterprise can be a significant challenge.
Corporate users expect the same fast and reliable experience every
time they access company resources, regardless of where they are or
how they access the network.
Listen to this 9 minute podcast as TC2's David Lee and Joe Schmidt discuss how the cloud, 5G, and
changing network traffic dynamics are forcing CIOs to think
differently and adopt a new approach for building and managing
their network services.
Listen now ...
