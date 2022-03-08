In this podcast, TC2's Theresa Knutson and Julie Gardner, leaders of TC2's contract compliance and optimization practice, continue their discussion with Joe Schmidt about some common problems and opportunities enterprises face with network transport expenses.

Listen to this 9 minute podcast as Theresa and Julie describe how billing disputes are taking longer to resolve, why transformation projects may cost you more if you don't disconnect legacy services, and they offer some tips to help enterprises better manage network transport expenses.

Listen now ...

