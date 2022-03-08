United States:
Common Problems And Opportunities With Your Network Transport Expenses – Part 1 (Podcast)
08 March 2022
Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
Enterprises face many increasingly complex issues trying to
manage network transport expenses. The issues range from how to
process credits, dispute charges, and manage internal Telecom
Expense Management and Accounts Payable processes, and as service
providers slash account teams the responsibility for resolving
these issues has been pushed back to the enterprise.
Listen to this 6 minute podcast, as Theresa Knutson and Julie Gardner, leaders of TC2's contract
compliance and optimization practice, discuss with Joe Schmidt how using a billing credit has
become more difficult and what you can do to address the
problem.
