Enterprises face many increasingly complex issues trying to manage network transport expenses. The issues range from how to process credits, dispute charges, and manage internal Telecom Expense Management and Accounts Payable processes, and as service providers slash account teams the responsibility for resolving these issues has been pushed back to the enterprise.

Listen to this 6 minute podcast, as Theresa Knutson and Julie Gardner, leaders of TC2's contract compliance and optimization practice, discuss with Joe Schmidt how using a billing credit has become more difficult and what you can do to address the problem.

