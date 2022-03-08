In this part two of the two-part podcast series, Andrew Brown, LB3's Managing Partner and TC2 Chairman, and TC2's Joe Schmidt discuss some of the novel contractual and sourcing issues facing enterprises during the global pandemic caused by COVID-19. Force majeure, for example, is a contract provision meant to address events that are never going to happen . like a global pandemic. It's also doubtful that service providers contemplated "business downturn" might apply to nearly all customers.

In this 6 minute podcast Andrew and Joe explain the types of provisions you'll want to look for in your contract and steps you'll want to take now.

Listen now .

