How COVID-19 Is Impacting Enterprise Telecom – Part 2 (Podcast)
08 March 2022
Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
In this part two of the two-part podcast series, Andrew Brown, LB3's Managing Partner and
TC2 Chairman, and TC2's Joe Schmidt discuss some of the novel
contractual and sourcing issues facing enterprises during the
global pandemic caused by COVID-19. Force majeure, for example, is
a contract provision meant to address events that are never going
to happen . like a global pandemic. It's also doubtful that
service providers contemplated "business downturn" might
apply to nearly all customers.
In this 6 minute podcast Andrew and Joe explain the types of
provisions you'll want to look for in your contract and steps
you'll want to take now.
Listen now .
