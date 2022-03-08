The global pandemic caused by COVID-19 is having a major impact on enterprise networks and how employees are using telecom services. Yet, it's amazing how quickly companies and people have adapted to this situation and been able to transform how they use the available communications services, professionally and personally.

In this 9-minute part one of the two-part podcast series, Andrew Brown, LB3's Managing Partner and TC2 Chairman, and TC2's Joe Schmidt discuss how the global pandemic is impacting telecom usage and highlight some of the steps you'll want to take to keep costs in check without limiting service performance.

Listen now .

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.