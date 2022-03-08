United States:
How COVID-19 Is Impacting Enterprise Telecom – Part 1 (Podcast)
08 March 2022
Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
The global pandemic caused by COVID-19 is having a major impact
on enterprise networks and how employees are using telecom
services. Yet, it's amazing how quickly companies and people
have adapted to this situation and been able to transform how they
use the available communications services, professionally and
personally.
In this 9-minute part one of the two-part podcast series, Andrew Brown, LB3's
Managing Partner and TC2 Chairman, and TC2's Joe Schmidt discuss how
the global pandemic is impacting telecom usage and highlight some
of the steps you'll want to take to keep costs in check without
limiting service performance.
Listen now .
