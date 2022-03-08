In this 5 minute second part of the two-part podcast series, Larry York, TC2's Executive Director, along with Directors Tony Mangino and Joe Schmidt, continue their discussion of how COVID-19 is impacting enterprise network services and related contracts. In this podcast we look at what ICT service providers might be offering so that companies can gain some short-term contractual relief. We also highlight how these supplier concessions could have lasting negative long-term effects on the enterprise and provide some guidance on how to prevent your suppliers from removing your contractual flexibility and leverage.

