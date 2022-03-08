United States:
Tips For Controlling Network Services Deals During COVID-19 – Part 2 (Podcast)
08 March 2022
Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this 5 minute second part of the two-part podcast series, Larry York, TC2's Executive Director, along
with Directors Tony Mangino and Joe Schmidt, continue their discussion of how
COVID-19 is impacting enterprise network services and related
contracts. In this podcast we look at what ICT service providers
might be offering so that companies can gain some short-term
contractual relief. We also highlight how these supplier
concessions could have lasting negative long-term effects on the
enterprise and provide some guidance on how to prevent your
suppliers from removing your contractual flexibility and
leverage.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States
Ad Law News And Views - February 22
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Welcome to our 2022 inaugural issue of Food and Personal Care Litigation and Regulatory Highlights, where we explore trends and developments from around these industries.
Emerging Issue - Negative Option Marketing
Davis+Gilbert LLP
Negative option offers come in a variety of forms, but generally these offers contain a term or condition under which the seller may interpret a consumer's silence or failure to take affirmative action to reject a good or service ...
Network As A Service Could Deliver Real Value To Enterprises
Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
Network as a Service ("NaaS") is an interesting concept. Who wouldn't want to buy network services like a water utility – pay only for what you use? Unfortunately, NaaS often encompasses a wide range of ...
Monthly TCPA Digest — February 2022
Mintz
We are pleased to present our latest Monthly TCPA Digest, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA)