United States:
Private 5G Is 5G At Its Best (Podcast)
08 March 2022
Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
In this second episode of a two-part podcast series, Kevin DiLallo, a Partner at LB3, and Joe Schmidt from TC2 take a
close look at Private 5G, a 5G service that could deliver huge
productivity and cost advantages to enterprises.
In this 10 minute podcast, Kevin and Joe examine how the use of
dedicated spectrum will be used to create "Non-Public
Networks" and why it could be one of the most disruptive
technologies in the years ahead.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
