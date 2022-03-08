The market for managed network services is undergoing some significant changes. Enterprises are increasingly shifting their reliance away from carriers for managed services to system integrator led managed services.

Listen to this 10 minute podcast as Ben Fox, one of TC2's Managing Directors, and Joe Schmidt describe how adoption of network solutions like SD-WAN and Internet First are allowing enterprises to take advantage of the customized, and often cheaper, managed services offerings of systems integrators.

