Practically every mobile app you use, as well as the operating systems of most smartphones, track your location, along with other information they've gathered about you, and they share it with third parties. If you ever had that feeling that you're being followed, you're right.

On this 8 minute podcast, Kevin DiLallo, a Partner at LB3, and TC2's Joe Schmidt explore the extent and implications of location tracking, explain the legal rights you may have with respect to your location information; they take out the crystal ball and predict what may be coming in the future, both in terms of the technology and your legal rights.

Listen now...

