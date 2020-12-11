Last year, about this time, you probably had your ICT plan in place for 2020 and looking back, it probably had more than a bit of variance. In this podcast we discuss what is important, as disrupted as 2020 has been, and how some of that disruption is going to last for years to come and affect what enterprises buy – and from whom.

In this 8 minute podcast, TC2 Directors Theresa Knutson, Tony Mangino, and Joe Schmidt share client observations from 2020 and suggest guidance on what to do when developing your company's ICT plan in 2021.

Listen now....

