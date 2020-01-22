It's been nearly two years since the proposed merger between Sprint and T-Mobile was announced, and the deal is still pending. Even though the Department of Justice and the FCC have granted approval, with stipulations, a lawsuit trying to stop the merger that pits Sprint and T-Mobile against a group of 14 state attorneys general, led by New York and California, is pending.

If the merger does get approved and implemented, the US wireless market may see three equally sized wireless providers in AT&T, Verizon, and the merged Sprint/T-Mobile, and Dish Network may become a viable national wireless provider.

Listen to this 6 minute podcast as LB3's Sara Crifasi and TC2's Joe Schmidt provide an update.

