Robocalls, those calls initiated from an autodialer that connect you with a pre-recorded message, had nearly 50 billion calls originated in 2018 in the US and is the number one complaint at the FCC. To address this growing problem, the FCC wants to build a new paradigm where it would be lawful for a carrier to proactively block calls that fit the profile of a robocall, unless the customer opts-out.

Listen to this 10 minute podcast as Jeff Sheldon, a Partner at LB3, and TC2 Project Director Joe Schmidt discuss the issue of robocalls and outline some of the steps the FCC is taking to encourage and empower carriers to use new technology to proactively block robocalls.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.