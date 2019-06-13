The proposed merger between Sprint and T-Mobile was announced over a year ago and the deal is still pending. The merger is being closely reviewed in Washington because one camp believes fewer mobile carriers would be bad for consumers, while another camp sees a stronger third wireless carrier as important to the United States' global competitiveness with China in 5G.

Listen to this 6 minute podcast as LB3's Sara Crifasi and Kevin DiLallo discuss the Sprint and T-Mobile merger with TC2's Joe Schmidt and explain why the deal may ... or may not ... receive Washington's approval and what it could mean for enterprises.