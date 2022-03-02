Network as a Service ("NaaS") is an interesting concept. Who wouldn't want to buy network services like a water utility - pay only for what you use? Unfortunately, NaaS often encompasses a wide range of commercial and technical aspirations, rather than discrete vendor service offerings.

In this 9-minute podcast, Ben Fox, one of TC2's Managing Directors, and Joe Schmidt discuss what they think the key attributes of NaaS are and how vendors could develop solutions that offer real value to enterprise buyers.

