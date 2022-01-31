On this special two-part podcast, TC2's Joe Schmidt has assembled six of his favorite guests from past Staying Connected episodes for a rapid-fire review of the important ICT events of 2021.

In this part two, TC2's David Lee focuses on the technical reasons why high-profile hacks were perpetrated and assesses the market for unified communications, LB3's Kevin DiLallo shares valuable insight about the state of wireless services, including 5G, and the vendors, and TC2's Ben Fox wraps up the podcast sharing his views on managed services and hypothesizes that cloud deals will increase in importance to enterprises in the years ahead.

Listen now...

