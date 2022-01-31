United States:
2021: A Year In Review – Part 2 (Podcast)
31 January 2022
Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
On this special two-part podcast, TC2's Joe Schmidt has assembled six of his
favorite guests from past Staying
Connected episodes for a rapid-fire review of the
important ICT events of 2021.
In this part two, TC2's David Lee focuses on the technical reasons
why high-profile hacks were perpetrated and assesses the market for
unified communications, LB3's Kevin DiLallo shares valuable insight
about the state of wireless services, including 5G, and the
vendors, and TC2's Ben Fox wraps up the podcast sharing his
views on managed services and hypothesizes that cloud deals will
increase in importance to enterprises in the years ahead.
Listen now...
