2021: A Year In Review – Part 1 (Podcast)
31 January 2022
Levine, Blaszak, Block & Boothby
On this special two-part podcast, TC2's Joe Schmidt has assembled six of his
favorite guests from past Staying
Connected episodes for a rapid-fire review of the
important ICT events of 2021.
In this part one, LB3's Andrew Brown looks at the impact of E911
regulation and the continuing saga of USF, Laura McDonald reviews some predictions
she made about vendor developments and security issues, and
TC2's Theresa Knutson closes out the podcast
with a discussion of TEM services and how the telecom companies are
beginning to sunset technologies like POTS and ISDN.
Listen now...
