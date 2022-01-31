On this special two-part podcast, TC2's Joe Schmidt has assembled six of his favorite guests from past Staying Connected episodes for a rapid-fire review of the important ICT events of 2021.

In this part one, LB3's Andrew Brown looks at the impact of E911 regulation and the continuing saga of USF, Laura McDonald reviews some predictions she made about vendor developments and security issues, and TC2's Theresa Knutson closes out the podcast with a discussion of TEM services and how the telecom companies are beginning to sunset technologies like POTS and ISDN.

Listen now...

