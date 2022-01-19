This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

Note: The US Federal Government was closed on Monday, in observance of the Martin Luther King holiday.

POTUS' Schedule*

10:15 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief

11:15 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT receive the Weekly Economic Briefing | Roosevelt Room

VPOTUS' Schedule*

11:15 a.m. EST - THE PRESIDENT and THE VICE PRESIDENT will receive the Weekly Economic Briefing | Roosevelt Room

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

12:15 p.m. EST - Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

*The US President (POTUS) and Vice President's (VPOTUS) daily schedules are subject to change, as is the White House press briefing schedule.

Recap of Friday-Monday, January 14-17, 2022

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

January 17

Remarks by Vice President Harris at Martin Luther King Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service

Remarks by Vice President Harris During Service Event at Martha's Table

Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Houthi Attack Against UAE

January 16

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's Virtual Meeting with Prime Minister Kishida of Japan (Jan. 21)

by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden's Virtual Meeting with Prime Minister Kishida of Japan (Jan. 21) Remarks by President Biden on the Hostage Situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas

Statement by President Biden on the Hostage Situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas

Statement by Vice President Kamala Harris on the Hostage Situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas

January 15

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Alaska Disaster Declaration

Disaster Declaration: President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Tennessee Disaster Declaration

January 14

Transcript: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on Cybersecurity (RUS, UKR)

Remarks by President Biden on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Fact Sheet: Biden-?Harris Administration Hits the Ground Running 60 Days into Infrastructure Implementation

Transcript : Background Press Call on the Rollout of 500 Million Free Tests to American Homes

: Background Press Call on the Rollout of 500 Million Free Tests to American Homes Transcript : Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, January 14, 2022

: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, January 14, 2022 Fact Sheet : The Biden Administration to Begin Distributing At-Home, Rapid COVID-?19 Tests to Americans for Free

: The Biden Administration to Begin Distributing At-Home, Rapid COVID-?19 Tests to Americans for Free Nominations: President Biden Nominates Sarah Bloom Raskin to Serve as Vice Chair for Supervision of the Federal Reserve, and Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson to Serve as Governors

Appointments: President Biden Announces Key Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Proclamation on Martin Luther King, Jr., Federal Holiday, 2022

Proclamation on Religious Freedom Day, 2022

Department of Defense (DOD)

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Transcript: Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby Holds a Press Briefing (RUS, UKR, Vaccine Mandates, DPRK, Iran, Syria, JPN, etc.)

Article: Russia Trying to Develop Pretext for Ukraine Invasion, DOD Official Says

Article: Nation Observes Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm

Article: Vietnam Combat Veteran Also Served as Desert Storm War Correspondent

Article: DOD Technology Chief Emphasizes People, Teamwork

Article: Medal of Honor Monday | Army Spc. 5th Class Clarence Sasser

Article: Father and Son Deploy, Demonstrate Skills

Contracts for January 14, 2022

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Tuesday, January 18

Russia, Ukraine

January 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Al-Sabah (RUS, UKR, etc.)

January 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Polish Foreign Minister Rau (RUS, UKR, NATO)

January 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with French Foreign Minister Le Drian (French presidency of the Council of the EU, RUS, UKR, Libya)

January 16: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with EU High Representative Borrell (RUS, UKR, NATO)

January 15: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with Canadian Deputy Foreign Minister Morgan (RUS, UKR, NATO)

January 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg (NATO, RUS, UKR)

January 14: Readout | Deputy Secretary Sherman's Call with OSCE Secretary General Schmid (RUS, UKR)

Middle East

January 17: Statement | Attacks in Abu Dhabi, UAE (Houthis)

January 17: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Asia-Pacific

January 17: Readout | Special Representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim's Trilateral Call with Republic of Korea (ROK) Special Representative Noh and Japan Director General Funakoshi

January 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Republic of Korea Foreign Minister Chung

January 14: Statement | The Passing of Zhang Qing, Wife of Human Rights Defender Guo Feixiong

Europe

January 14: Readout | Fourth U.S.-France Cyber Dialogue

January 14: Statement | Joint Statement on Serbia's National Referendum

Africa

January 17: Statement | Appointment of Ambassador Lucy Tamlyn as Chargé d'Affaires at Embassy Khartoum

January 14: Travel Advisory | Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Phee and Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Satterfield (SAU, SDN, ETH)

Western Hemisphere

January 16: Statement | U.S. Concern for Integrity of Guatemalan Judicial System

Other Developments

January 14: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Virtual Meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Griffiths And President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Maurer (AFG, ETH)

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: Administrator Power's Meeting with High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt

Press Release: Deputy Administrator Paloma Adams-Allen at the ATscale: Mobilizing for Assistive Technology Event

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing by the ICC Prosecutor on the Situation in Sudan

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Event in Alexandria, VA

Department of the Treasury

Remarks by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen to the National Action Network's Annual King Day Breakfast

Statement by Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on Federal Reserve Nominations

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Omaha Railcar Cleaning Company and its Owners Sentenced for Violating Environmental and Worker Safety Laws Resulting in Workers' 2015 Deaths

Press Release: Former Acting Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Pleads Guilty to Scheme to Defraud the U.S. Government

Press Release: Loan Servicer Agrees to Pay Nearly $8 Million to Resolve Alleged False Claims in Connection with Federal Education Loans

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Message from Secretary Mayorkas on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Press Release: $116K of Meth Seized at the Highway 86 Checkpoint (California)

Press Release: Gang Member Arrested Near the Mountains of Ocotillo (California)

Press Release: Rapper Arrested at Dulles Airport after CBP Officers Discovered illicit Narcotics Cache in Baggage (Virginia)

Press Release : Philadelphia CBP Intercepts Fake COVID Vax Card – One of 30K Seized Nationally (Pennsylvania)

: Philadelphia CBP Intercepts Fake COVID Vax Card – One of 30K Seized Nationally (Pennsylvania) Press Release: Philadelphia CBP Knocks Out Shipment of Dangerous Ketamine Concealed inside Boxing Mats destined to N.C. (Pennsylvania)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to daily press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: Week Ahead Guidance for the Week of January 17-21, 2022

Statement by Ambassador Katherine Tai on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

Department of Commerce

Blog: Department of Commerce Holds its First Equity Town Hall

US International Trade Commission (USITC)

Press Release: USITC Institutes Section 337 Investigation of Certain Refrigerator Water Filtration Devices and Components Thereof

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Statement of Chair Lina M. Khan on the Ruling by Judge Denise L. Cote Federal Trade Commission et al v. Vyera Pharmaceuticals, LLC et al

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

US Export-Import Bank (EXIM)

Press Release: EXIM Chair's Council on Climate Meets to Discuss Climate-Friendly Technologies

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Statement by Secretary Vilsack on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Department of Interior (DOI)

Press Release: Interior Department Announces Infrastructure Investments for Desalination, Water Reclamation and Reuse Projects

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Link to EPA press releases

Department of Transportation (DOT)

Press Release: DOT Announces Historic Bridge Investment Under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)

Press Release: FAA Statements on 5G

Department of Labor

Press Release: Departments of Labor and Education, Federal Communications Commission, National Telecommunications and Information Administration announce members of Telecommunications Workforce Working Group

Press Release: West Virginia nursing care facility pays $270K in back wages, damages to 166 workers following U.S. Department of Labor investigation

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Ohio auto-parts supplier after employee dies, several hospitalized following coronavirus exposure at Sanoh America

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Montefiore Medical Center for inadequate workplace violence safeguards for employees

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor cites Watertown, Connecticut, manufacturer for 48 safety, health violations following employee's death

Health & Human Services (HHS)

Readout of a Tennessee Virtual Panel on Health Care Access

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Roundup | January 14, 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.