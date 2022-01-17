If you're a buyer of ICT and network services, you're probably quite familiar with SIP trunking, MPLS, UC, cloud, and many other go-to solutions used in the enterprise. You may, however, be less familiar with legacy services such as POTS, FX, ISDN, and TDM. These are the technologies that have been in the ground for decades and are being targeted by the ILECs and CLECs for discontinuance.

Listen to this 9-minute podcast as TC2 Directors Pat Gilpatrick and Joe Schmidt provide a brief history lesson on these legacy technologies, explain why the carriers want you off of them and how they are using massive price increases to "motivate" you to migrate, and what you can do to address this changing market dynamic.

If you would like to learn more about our experience in this space, please visit our Technology Consulting & Strategy Development Services and Success Stories webpages.

self

Originally published November 22, 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.