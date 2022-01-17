There is a fascinating dispute unfolding between the wireless communications industry and the aviation industry, or rather, a dispute between their respective regulators, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The dispute revolves around the wireless carriers' use of C-Band spectrum to deliver 5G and the aviation industry's use of nearby spectrum to control aircraft.

Listen to this 12-minute podcast as Steve Rosen, a Partner at LB3, David Lee, TC2's Technology Director, and Joe Schmidt explain this technical and legal conundrum and why it will be a regulatory and economic train wreck if the dispute doesn't get sorted.

Originally published November 29, 2021.

