About five years ago AT&T and Verizon announced with great fanfare their strategic business expansion into the world of content development. The carriers spent billions of dollars and had to overcome fierce regulatory resistance to acquire companies such as Time Warner and Yahoo. Roll forward to 2021 and both companies have taken a huge U-turn and made the strategic decision to unload all of these acquired assets ... at fire sale prices.

Listen to this 11 minute podcast as Andrew Brown, the Managing Partner at LB3 and Chairman of TC2, and TC2's Joe Schmidt describe how AT&T and Verizon are "unmerging" these content plays to refocus on their core network services, particularly 5G, and why enterprises look to benefit.

Originally published 8 July 2021.

