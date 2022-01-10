Wide Area Network service levels are critically important for helping keep an enterprise's network humming. Unfortunately, SLAs are not always well understood. The key point of SLAs is to cover all services, end-to-end, and for the supplier and enterprise to have a clear understanding of who is accountable for the service as it moves along the chain of connections.

In this 10 minute podcast, TC2's Technical Director, David Lee, and Joe Schmidt look at best practices for WAN transport service levels and highlight the steps enterprises will want to take to address their service level needs.

Originally published 1 July 2021.

