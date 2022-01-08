When buying technology or ICT services, issuing an RFP to qualified suppliers is a great way to help frame out requirements and then do a fair, apples to apples comparison of the proposals you receive. Astute companies also use RFP processes to identify and deliver innovation in IT services and technology.

In this 9 minute podcast, Ben Fox, one of TC2's Managing Directors, and Joe Schmidt discuss strategies that TC2 has used to leverage RFP processes to deliver innovative solutions and offer tips for helping you achieve the best results from your RFP process.

If you would like to learn more about our experience in this space, please visit our Network Services Transactions and Success Stories webpages.

self

Originally published June 29, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.