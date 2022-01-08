ARTICLE

United States: Look Out For The Rising Costs Of ILEC Local Services

Do enterprises still use POTS lines? Well, the ILECs appear to be asking the same question, because there is a disturbing trend taking place with ILEC pricing. For example, one well-known ILEC recently raised its list rate for POTS services by a whopping 50%.

Listen to this 9 minute podcast as TC2 Directors Theresa Knutson, Julie Gardner, and Joe Schmidt discuss why enterprises still use POTS lines for services like elevator phones, explain why ILECs are imposing these huge price increases, and offer insight on what you need to do.

Originally published June 8, 2021

