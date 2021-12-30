We are pleased to present our latest Monthly TCPA Digest, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). In this issue's Regulatory Update, we cover an FCC Order adopting changes to rules requiring voice service providers to provide immediate notification of call blocking. The Order, which addressed USTelecom's Petition for Reconsideration, approved the use of an additional Session Initiated Protocol (SIP) Code for notifications and delays the effective date of the rules. We also report on the Robocall Trace Back Enhancement Act, legislation introduced by Senators Edward Markey and John Thune that aims to protect the Industry Traceback Consortium and voice service providers from lawsuits for receiving, sharing, or publishing information about robocalls. The bill would also allow the FCC or the consortium to publish a list of voice service providers that originate or transmit a substantial number of robocalls or that refuse to participate in traceback efforts.

In our Litigation Update, we discuss the Southern District of California's dismissal of automatic telephone dialing system (ATDS) claims in two cases. Notably, in Gross v. GG Homes, Inc., the court granted a motion for reconsideration of its earlier denial of the defendant's dismissal motion. The ruling noted that the dismissal motion was briefed before key decisions were issued in Facebook, Inc. v. Duguid, a Supreme Court opinion that defined an ATDS as a device with the ability to store or produce telephone numbers using a random or sequential number generator.

