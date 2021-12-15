ARTICLE

FCC Policy

December 14, 2021, at 10:30 am ET. Three items are scheduled for presentation and vote: an NPRM/NOI regarding the clarity and accessibility of the Emergency Alert System; an Order and NPRM proposing revisions to rules governing spectrum sharing among low-earth orbit satellite systems; and an NPRM on implementing a central repository for E-Rate bids in order to improve the transparency of the bidding process. The next FCC Open Meeting will be tomorrow,, at 10:30 am ET. Three items are scheduled for presentation and vote: an NPRM/NOI regarding the clarity and accessibility of the Emergency Alert System; an Order and NPRM proposing revisions to rules governing spectrum sharing among low-earth orbit satellite systems; and an NPRM on implementing a central repository for E-Rate bids in order to improve the transparency of the bidding process.

Compliance Alerts

The FCC has moved up the STIR/SHAKEN implementation deadline for small, non-facilities-based voice service providers by a year – it is now June 30, 2022. "Small" voice providers are defined as those with fewer than 100,000 subscribers. Small, facilities-based providers generally still have a June 30, 2023 STIR/SHAKEN deadline, but the FCC will require any small voice provider suspected of originating illegal robocalls or failing to mitigate such calls to implement STIR/SHAKEN on an accelerated schedule upon order from the Enforcement Bureau.

The Office of Economics & Analytics at the FCC announced that Form 477 filers should use 2020 Census geographic codes starting with the March 1, 2022 filing, which reports broadband connections and voice subscriptions as of December 31, 2021. Any amendments to previous filings should use 2010 Census geographic codes. Telecommunications carriers, broadband providers, and interconnected Voice over Internet Protocol providers are among those required to file Form 477.

Legislative Affairs

The Senate Antitrust Subcommittee will hold a hearing titled "The Impact of Consolidation and Monopoly Power on American Innovation" on December 15, 2021, at 2:30pm ET. No witnesses have been announced. The hearing will be live-streamed here. For further information, please contact Stephanie Joyce.

