This report provides a snapshot of the US Executive Branch priorities via daily schedules and the prior day's press releases.

POTUS' Schedule*

9:30 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT receives the President's Daily Brief | The White House

10:15 a.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT delivers remarks on the November jobs report | State Dining Room

12:15 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT has lunch with The Vice President | Private Dining Room

5:30 p.m. EST – THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Camp David

VPOTUS' Schedule*

12:15 p.m. EST – THE VICE PRESIDENT will have lunch with the President | Private Dining Room

White House Press Briefing Schedule*

1:30 p.m. EST – Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki | James S. Brady Press Briefing Room

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

Recap of Thursday, December 2, 2021

Note: Bold hyperlinks spotlight COVID-19 developments.

The White House

December 3

Fact Sheet: The National Action Plan to Combat Human Trafficking (NAP)

December 2

Remarks by President Biden on the COVID-⁠19 Winter Plan

by President Biden on the COVID-⁠19 Winter Plan Fact Sheet : President Biden Announces New Actions to Protect Americans Against the Delta and Omicron Variants as We Battle COVID-⁠19 this Winter

: President Biden Announces New Actions to Protect Americans Against the Delta and Omicron Variants as We Battle COVID-⁠19 this Winter Transcript : Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on New Actions to Protect Americans Against the Delta and Omicron Variants This Winter

: Background Press Call by Senior Administration Officials on New Actions to Protect Americans Against the Delta and Omicron Variants This Winter Statement from President Joe Biden on Unemployment Insurance Claims

Readout of the President's Calls with Senator Murray and Senator Kaine on the Build Back Better Act

Remarks by President Biden at the National Christmas Tree Lighting

Statement by NSC Spokesperson Emily Horne on U.S. Support for the Third Annual Prague 5G Security Conference

Transcript: Press Briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki, December 2, 2021

Nominations Sent to the Senate

Proclamation on International Day Of Persons With Disabilities, 2021

Fact Sheet: Biden-⁠Harris Administration Announces Reforms to Increase Equity and Level the Playing Field for Underserved Small Business Owners

Department of Defense (DOD)

Press Release: U.S. and PRC Hold Working Level Meeting on DoD 2021 Annual Report

Transcript: Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook Hold a Press Conference Following the 53rd U.S.-Republic of Korea Security Consultative Meeting in Seoul

Article: U.S., South Korean Defense Leaders Assess State of Alliance

Article: Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence, Security Launches at University of Maryland

Readout from Tech Track II Symposium

Press Release: DoD Kicks Off 5G Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Experimentation at Hill AFB

Contracts for December 2, 2021

Department of State

Daily Schedule | Friday, December 3

Europe

December 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Swedish Prime Minister Andersson

December 2: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson Before Their Meeting

December 2: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken Remarks to Mission Sweden Staff

December 2: Statement | U.S.-EU: Joint Press Release by the EEAS and Department of State on the Second High-Level Meeting of the U.S.-EU Dialogue on China

December 2: Statement | Joint Statement on December 2 Sanctions in Response to the Situation in Belarus (USA, CAN, EU, UK)

December 2: Statement | Accountability for the Lukashenka Regime's Continued Acts of Repression and Disregard for International Norms (Belarus)

December 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba

December 2: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba Before Their Meeting

December 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

December 2: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Remarks to the Press Before Their Meeting

December 2: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at a Press Availability at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE)

December 2: Remarks | Secretary Antony J. Blinken at OSCE Session 1

Middle East

December 2: Readout | Secretary Blinken's Call with Israeli Prime Minister Bennett

December 2: Statement | Joint Statement on the Syria Special Envoy Meeting

Other Department Developments

December 2: Readout | Vice President Harris' First National Space Council Meeting

December 2: Statement | On the Australian Sanctions Regime

December 2: Statement | On the International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 2: Advisory | Secretary Blinken to Participate in Reuters NEXT Virtual Global Conference (Dec. 3)

National Days

December 2: Statement | UAE National Day

US Agency for International Development (USAID)

Readout: USAID Administrator Samantha Power Meeting with Bruno Oberle, Director General of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature

Remarks: Administrator Samantha Power at the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' 2022 Global Humanitarian Overview Launch

US Mission to the United Nations (UN)

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN General Assembly Meeting Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the UN Volunteers Program

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing by the 1267, 1373, and 1540 Committees

Remarks at a UN Security Council Briefing on the UN Investigative Team for Accountability of Da'esh/ISIL

Explanation of Position on a GA Resolution Titled Sport for Development and Peace: Building a Peaceful and Better World Through Sport and the Olympics

Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a Dedication Ceremony for the “Children's Tree” at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City

Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI)

Press Release: National Counterterrorism Center's Leadership Rides Along with U.S. Coast Guard Partners

Department of the Treasury

Sanctions: Treasury Expands Sanctions Against Belarusian Regime with Partners and Allies

Sanctions List Updates: Belarus Designations; Publication of Belarus Directive 1 and related Frequently Asked Questions; Issuance of Belarus General License 5

Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)

Press Release: SEC Adopts Amendments to Finalize Rules Relating to the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

Press Release: SEC Charges Pharma CFO and Former Partner with Insider Trading

Press Release: SEC Charges Latvian Citizen With Digital Asset Fraud

Department of Justice

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) | Daily Press Releases

Press Release: Panamanian Intermediary Pleads Guilty in Connection with International Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme

Press Release: Reward Offered for Mexican National Indicted for International Cocaine and Methamphetamine Trafficking Charges

Press Release: Puerto Rico Mayor Pleads Guilty to Accepting Bribes in Exchange for Millions in Municipal Contracts

Press Release: Flower Mound Hospital to Pay $18.2 Million to Settle Federal and State False Claims Act Allegations Arising from Improper Inducements to Referring Physicians

Press Release: Two Arrested in Los Angeles for Their Roles in Hospice Fraud Conspiracy

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)/Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

Press Release: DHS Statement on Operational Implementation of Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP)

Press Release: DHS, Justice, and State Prepare for Court-Ordered Reimplementation of MPP

Press Release: DHS Announces New Cybersecurity Requirements for Surface Transportation Owners and Operators

Press Release: Office of the Citizenship and Immigration Services Ombudsman Publishes New Resources to Expand Community Outreach Efforts

Press Release: NSA and CISA Publish Third Installment of 5G Cybersecurity Guidance

Press Release: CBP releases report on internal investigations and accountability (Washington, D.C.)

Press Release: Partner Agencies Assist Border Patrol in Arrest of 30 (Texas)

Press Release: ATTENTION Holiday Shoppers | CBP Just Seized Over $30 Million Worth of Fake Designer Products (California)

Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Link to FEMA press releases

Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)

Press Release: USTR Announces Intention to Join the Joint Declaration on the Advancement of Gender Equality and Women's Economic Empowerment within Trade

Press Release: United States Welcomes Successful Conclusion of Negotiation of WTO Joint Statement Initiative On Services Domestic Regulation

Department of Commerce

Press Release: Registration Open for SelectUSA Investment Summit Taking Place in June at National Harbor

Press Release: Come One, Come All | Registration for the 2022 SelectUSA Investment Summit is Now Open!

Federal Trade Commission (FTC)

Press Release: FTC Sues to Block $40 Billion Semiconductor Chip Merger (re: Nvidia/Arm Ltd)

Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Press Release: Carr Announces Agenda and Panelists for Telehealth Roundtable

Department of Agriculture (USDA)

Press Release: USDA Issues Final Pandemic Payments for Timber Harvesters and Haulers

Department of Energy (DOE)

Press Release: DOE Awards $35 Million for Technologies to Reduce Methane Emissions

Department of Labor

Press Release: Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor extends comment period for rulemaking to protect indoor and outdoor workers from heat hazard

Press Release: UPDATED | U.S. Department of Labor cites one of the nation's largest pork processors for exposing workers to repetitive motion injuries, placing essential workers at risk

Press Release: U.S. Department of Labor announces new web portal for federal contractors and subcontractors to certify whether they have developed and maintained an Affirmative Action Program

Press Release: New Hampshire carpentry contractor pays $107K in back wages, liquidated damages to 52 workers shortchanged by illegal pay practices

Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Press Release: FDA Proposes Changes to Food Safety Modernization Act Rule to Enhance Safety of Agricultural Water Used on Produce

