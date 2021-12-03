Please be reminded of the upcoming due dates for the Reports listed below:



Form 499-Q: Quarterly Telecommunications Reporting Worksheet



Carriers providing interstate and international telecommunications that are required to contribute to federal universal service support mechanisms must report their revenues for each calendar quarter by filing Form 499-Q with the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC) on a quarterly basis.



The next Form 499-Q is due November 1, 2021 and must be submitted electronically using USAC's E-File system. A contributor must file a revised Form 499-Q within 45 calendar days of the November 1 deadline (or the next business day thereafter) if it discovers an error in the data it reported.



The November Form 499-Q filing covers historical end user revenue data for July 1 through September 30 of the current year and projected end user and wholesale data for January 1 through March 1 of the next year.



Note that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) actively enforces the Form 499-Q filing and accompanying Universal Service Fund (USF) contribution requirement, and may impose monetary penalties for failure to file or make timely USF contributions.



Quarterly Prepaid Calling Card Provider USF Contribution Certification – 47 CFR 64.5001



Section 64.5001 of the FCC's rules requires prepaid calling card providers to submit a certification, on a quarterly basis, confirming that the provider is contributing to the Universal Service Fund. The certification requirement does not apply to a prepaid calling provider that timely filed annual and quarterly Forms 499-A and 499-Q in the prior two years.



The fourth quarter PIU certification must cover the prior quarter ending September 30, 2021. Certifications can be filed in the FCC's electronic comment filing system (ECFS) and must reference WC Docket No. 05-68.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.