ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States

Facebook Decision Upends TCPA Litigation Landscape Hudson Cook The Supreme Court recently settled a long-simmering circuit split over a key component of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

TCPA Tracker - October 2021 Kelley Drye & Warren LLP On October 1, 2021, the FCC's Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau announced interim usage charges for the new Reassigned Numbers Database (RND).

Proliferation Of Human Trafficking Lawsuits In The Hotel Industry Pryor Cashman LLP Over the past several years, a raft of lawsuits have been filed accusing hotel franchisors, franchisees, owners and operators of financially benefiting from human trafficking in violation...

Some Fireworks At Bedoya's Senate Confirmation Hearing, But Confirmation Still Seems Likely Kelley Drye & Warren LLP On November 17, the Senate Commerce Committee held its eagerly-awaited hearing on the nomination of Alvaro Bedoya, a data privacy academic from Georgetown Law, to be FTC Commissioner.

Ad Law News And Views - November 13 Kelley Drye & Warren LLP Following House passage of 13(b) legislation this summer, Congressional Democrats seem to have lost some of the urgency with which they were moving to strengthen the FTC's penalty...