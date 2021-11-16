The Supreme Court recently settled a long-simmering circuit split over a key component of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). The unanimous decision in Facebook, Inc. v. Duguid limits the scope of the statute's restriction on autodialing and is expected to drastically decrease the volume of litigation arising under that part of the statute—which in recent years has been one of the most active areas of class-action litigation.

Hudson Cook Partner Mark Rooney and his co-author Michael P. Daly explain why the decision was a victory for Facebook and any other businesses that routinely attempt to communicate with customers using stored lists of consumer numbers.

Facebook Decision Upends TCPA Litigation Landscape

Originally published July 22, 2021

