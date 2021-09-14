ARTICLE

Along with our colleagues at TechCaliber, we have always advocated for using a lifecycle approach for ICT contracts, and as technologies and suppliers have changed over the years, this approach continues to work and deliver huge benefit for enterprises. But what is this lifecycle approach?

Listen to this 7 minute podcast as TC2 Directors Keith Cook and Joe Schmidt describe the five elements of the lifecycle and point out a potential “gotcha” and how to overcome it with a regular strategic review.

