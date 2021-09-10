Earlier in 2021, the Federal Communications Commission announced the winners of the spectrum auction for licenses in the C-Band - the wireless frequency carriers need to provide the holy grail of 5G services. AT&T, Verizon Wireless, and T-Mobile have committed billions of dollars to secure the needed spectrum and build-out of their networks, expecting a big payback from consumers and enterprises.

In this 10 minute podcast, Kevin DiLallo, a Partner at LB3, and TC2's Joe Schmidt take a closer look at what this revolutionary wireless technology holds for the future.

If you would like to learn more about our experience in this space, please visit our Mobility Services - In-Country, Regional, Global and Success Stories webpages.

self

Originally published 27 August 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.