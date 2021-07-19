ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Pursuant to the Pallone-Thune Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence Act (“TRACED Act”) and FCC rules, the FCC must annually select a single registered consortium that conducts private-led efforts to trace back the origin of suspected unlawful robocalls. Since July 27, 2020, the USTelecom Industry Traceback Group has been designated as the registered traceback consortium. However, each year other interested parties may submit letters of intent to be designated as the registered consortium.

ZipDX submitted a letter of intent to be designated as the registered consortium. The Enforcement Bureau invited comment on its submission, and the potential continuation of USTelecom as the registered consortium. Several commenters participated, with many of those supporting the USTelecom-led group maintaining its current designation. Those supporting USTelecom noted in particular its technical, legal and policy expertise, as well as the group's effectiveness in engaging the telecommunications industry and government regulators to fight illegal robocalls.

The Bureau will select the registered consortium by August 25, 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.