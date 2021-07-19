We are pleased to present our latest Monthly TCPA Digest, providing insights and news related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). In our Regulatory Update, we look at whether ringless voicemail ("RVM") technology constitutes a "call" under current TCPA and FCC rules following the latest petition filed by Perdue for Senate, Inc. earlier this month. We also cover the status of the FCC's Robocall Mitigation Database now that the FCC has, as of July 1, 2021, implemented the STIR/SHAKEN caller ID authentication standards that it announced in a March 2020 Report and Order. In addition, we report on the strong support shown for the USTelecom Industry Traceback Group after ZipDX submitted a letter of intent to be designated as the registered traceback consortium. Finally, we continue our discussion on the FCC's online portal for submitting information on suspected robocalling and spoofing campaigns. In addition to adopting rules for the newly established reporting system, the Consumer and Government Affairs Bureau (CGB) issued its Second Robocall Blocking Report, noting improvements in quality and quantity of call blocking and labelling services.

In this issue's Litigation Update, we cover the June 25th ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that the plaintiffs failed to show "concrete" personal injury and thus had no standing in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez. While the 2016 Supreme Court case, Spokeo v. Robins, ruled that plaintiffs must allege a concrete injury and tangible losses in order to sue for a statutory violation, Ramirez will impact the plaintiffs' ability to pursue TCPA and other types of privacy class actions in federal courts.

If you have suggestions for topics you'd like us to feature in this newsletter, or any questions about the content in this issue, please feel free to reach out to an attorney on Mintz's TCPA and Consumer Calling Practice team.



In This Edition

Part I - TCPA Regulatory Update

Part II - TCPA Litigation Update

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.