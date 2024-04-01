ARTICLE

In CQ4-2023, the Restaurant Index grew 3.40%, trailing the S&P 500's 11.31% rise. Annually, 2023 showed gains aligning with the S&P.



Despite challenges, brands emphasized global expansion and digital innovation. The industry has continued to adapt, setting a measured outlook into 2024. Download the full report:

