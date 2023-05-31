self

Pioneers and Pathfinders · Jimmy Vestbirk

Our guest today is Jimmy Vestbirk, founder of Legal Geek, an organization that hosts events around the world for the legal tech community. Jimmy started his career in business, owning and operating a number of online dating sites. As he ran into different legal issues in these ventures, his experiences ultimately inspired him to find solutions to these problems. Drawing on his business knowledge, he co-founded the legal startup Flex Legal, where he discovered his passion for events. Jimmy would go on to start Legal Geek with the goal of making legal tech events more fun and engaging—encouraging attendees to dress comfortably, learn from one another, and make friends rather than sell. Since launching in 2015, Legal Geek has reached a total of more than 50,000 attendees from over 150 countries. Legal Geek also organized the world's first legal tech startup conference in 2016, and will host the brand new Legal Growth Geek conference focusing on legal tech adoption. In April, the Ministry of Justice in the UK awarded £3 million to Legal Geek and its partner CodeBase to accelerate the growth of legal tech through the program LawtechUK.

In today's discussion, Jimmy tells us about making the leap to the legal industry, hosting events during the pandemic, how Legal Geek has evolved since its first event in San Francisco, and the topics he's excited to hear about at the upcoming Legal Geek North America conference hosted in Chicago.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.