The New Jersey Department of Transportation ("NJDOT") announced on May 1, 2023 that its Bureau of Major Access Permits has launched a new electronic permitting system. The new system was developed to provide convenience, transparency and efficiency when applying for permits, allowing customers to manage, track and document all aspects of each permit. Customers will easily be able to check the status of their permit applications at any time 24/7. The new web-based platform will also allow customers to make payments online, and track any other actions taken on their applications.

For more information on the new electronic permitting platform, please go to NJDOT Major Access Permits.

