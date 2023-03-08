United States:
Fastest 5 Minutes: Voluntary Disclosures, Disruptive Technology Strike Force (Podcast)
08 March 2023
Crowell & Moring
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
This week's episode covers DOJ's Voluntary
Self-Disclosure Policy, a new Disruptive Technology Strike Force,
and a bid protest involving evaluation of a joint venture's
past performance, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou.
Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a
biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant
government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no
government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.
Click below to listen or access from one of these links:
PodBean|SoundCloud|iTunes
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from United States
The Enforceability of Service Credits and Liquidated Damages under New York Law
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Liquidated damages ("LDs") allow parties to a contract, at the time of contracting, to specify an estimate of damages as a remedy for breach. LD clauses are generally structured to address specific types of breaches and for a particular breach provide for graduated damages based upon the degree of breach.
Finding "Comfort" in Comfort Letters in Mezzanine Loan Financing
Holland & Knight LLP
In the creative and complex world of hotel financing, many investors and developers are utilizing mezzanine loans in their transactions. Mezzanine financing provides funding to bridge the gap between the first mortgage loan and the owner's equity investment in the transaction. The borrower is usually formed as a special purpose bankruptcy remote entity in order to satisfy rating agency requirements for securitized transactions.