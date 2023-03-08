This week's episode covers DOJ's Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy, a new Disruptive Technology Strike Force, and a bid protest involving evaluation of a joint venture's past performance, and is hosted by Peter Eyre and Yuan Zhou. Crowell & Moring's "Fastest 5 Minutes" is a biweekly podcast that provides a brief summary of significant government contracts legal and regulatory developments that no government contracts lawyer or executive should be without.

