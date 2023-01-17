So much of the modern world is aimed at getting to a quick, reliable, and concise answer. Surrounded by data, lightening fast algorithms, and computers in our pockets, it is easy to get in the habit of spitting out answers.

But innovation requires asking good questions. Clarifying, Elevating, Funneling, and Adjoining Questions can help us not only solve our problems in new ways, but helps enable true problem solving and collaboration. Relearning how to be curious, engaged, and dig deeper with our clients, in our projects, and with our collaborators makes us effective decision makers--and more effective innovators.

