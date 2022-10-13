ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This webinar will provide an overview of the current business, legal and regulatory landscape for fintech in U.S. for 2022. It will include a quick primer on unique U.S. fintech business and regulatory issues, and an overview of key gating issues for both U.S.-based and non-U.S.-based fintech companies seeking to operate in the U.S. (such as whether to partner with a U.S. financial institution or pursue money transmission licensing). The presentation will also address "Banking-As-A-Service" as it is evolving in the U.S., specific regulatory considerations for banking/payments and lending products, and the emerging trend of banking and certain cryptocurrency services.

We will also discuss key projected regulatory trends and developments in the U.S. for 2022 that will impact fintech products and operations, including: open banking (and how the U.S. differs from other countries/regions on access to financial data); real-time payment developments and offerings in the U.S.; the future of "buy now, pay later" products and current review by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (and state regulators); and an overview of projected regulatory action regarding cryptocurrency and blockchain-based financial services (e.g. decentralized finance or "de-fi").

The webinar will be vital for both U.S.-based fintech businesses, non-U.S. based fintechs seeking to enter the U.S. market, and U.S. based financial institutions currently working with, or seeking to work with, fintech partners or provide some version of "Banking-as-a-Service." Join one of Hunton Andrews Kurth leading fintech practitioners to learn about opportunities, product and regulatory considerations, and projected developments within the evolving fintech market in the U.S.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.