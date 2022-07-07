Telecom vendors love to pile on charges that fall outside the rates for services that enterprise customers work hard to negotiate and lock down in their agreements. Although vendors give these add-on charges official-sounding names, they are nothing more than made-up, add-on charges that improve vendors' revenue and compromise customers' budgets. The latest of these vendor "revenue enhancements" is Verizon's Economic Adjustment Charge which will start hitting enterprise wireless bills any day now.

In this 10-minute podcast, Jack Deal, a Managing Director at TC2 and Andrew Brown, the Managing Partner of LB3 and the Chairman of TC2 discuss with TC2's Joe Schmidt how Verizon's made-up fee will be assessed and what it means for enterprise customers.

