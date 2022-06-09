ARTICLE

Wiley partner Tim Brightbill and consulting counsel Jackie Ruff sit down to discuss all things digital trade, from its definition to the overarching themes in the current regulatory space. With the digital economy now accounting for more than 15% of global gross domestic product and growing rapidly, governments and industries alike must adapt to this landscape. Listen as we explore some of the most prominent initiatives and frameworks for establishing the rules on digital trade, ways businesses can get involved on an industry and individual level, and key developments to look for ahead of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference, as well as U.S.-EU and Indo-Pacific digital trade negotiations.

self Wiley Connected · Digital Trade: Key Trends and Developments to Watch

