First, write an introductory paragraph including the following 4 sentences:

First Sentence: What is your product?

Second Sentence: What is the problem you are solving?

Third Sentence: What is the market opportunity/How are you going to make money?

Fourth Sentence: Why is this the management team that will be able to pull this off?

Next, expand each of these sentences into a full paragraph with more details and your executive summary is complete!

