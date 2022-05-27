First, write an introductory paragraph including the following 4 sentences:

  • First Sentence: What is your product?
  • Second Sentence: What is the problem you are solving?
  • Third Sentence: What is the market opportunity/How are you going to make money?
  • Fourth Sentence: Why is this the management team that will be able to pull this off?

Next, expand each of these sentences into a full paragraph with more details and your executive summary is complete! 

