United States:
Mintz Minute: Simple And Fast Ways To Write An Executive Summary (Video)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
First, write an introductory paragraph including the following 4
sentences:
- First Sentence: What is your product?
- Second Sentence: What is the problem you are
solving?
- Third Sentence: What is the market
opportunity/How are you going to make money?
- Fourth Sentence: Why is this the management
team that will be able to pull this off?
Next, expand each of these sentences into a full paragraph with
more details and your executive summary is complete!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Strategy from United States
VEBAs: Possibilities For Employee Benefit Funding
Steptoe & Johnson LLP
VEBAs, or "voluntary employee beneficiary associations," are arrangements which include a trust established to fund certain benefit plans of the employer; usually the trust is referred to as a "VEBA." Employers segregate assets used to fund employee benefits for a number of reasons -- to set aside or earmark funds from the employer’s general assets, to satisfy obligations to a union, to generate tax benefits from prefunding, or to create an offsetting asset for an employer’s liability.
Dealing With An Investigation: Planning Ahead
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
The beginning stages of an investigation are often the most critical. At the outset of any investigation, information is often limited and events are unfolding quickly.