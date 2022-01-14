ARTICLE

As more applications are being transitioned to the cloud, and as COVID-19 is becoming COVID-21 and the work-from-home scenario is becoming the new normal for many businesses, there is an urgent need for work-from-anywhere to support the modern enterprise organization. In the era of cloud-first architectures, what are considered best practices for hardening and delivering resiliency to support this architecture?

In this 11-minute podcast, TC2's Technical Director, David Lee, Senior Consultant Brent Knight, and Director Joe Schmidt look at how to efficiently harden and deliver resiliency in the enterprise WAN, review potential trip-ups for enterprise facilities and work-from-home scenarios, and discuss what enterprise customers should do.

