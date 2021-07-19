The FCC adopted rules establishing a new reporting system for private entities to alert the FCC Enforcement Bureau directly of suspected robocalling and spoofing campaigns. As we reported in June, the new online portal was established pursuant to a directive in the TRACED Act to streamline the ways in which a private entity may share information related to unlawful robocalls and caller ID spoofing. The Enforcement Bureau may use the information submitted to the portal to open investigations or work with partners like the Traceback Consortium to stop robocalling campaigns quickly.

Additionally, the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau ("CGB") issued its Second Robocall Blocking Report. In the Report, CGB noted that the call blocking and labelling services offered to customers have improved both in quality and quantity. Further, the Report noted that voice service providers and analytics companies report few false positives (calls that are incorrectly identified as being spam or fraudulent, and then blocked in error). Although, in spite of clear progress overall, the Report concludes that robocalling remains a serious problem for consumers. Acting Chairwoman Rosenworcel applauded the Report's findings saying, "I'm encouraged to see the increasing availability of robocall blocking tools for consumers . . . we have to put consumers first, and it's in everyone's best interest to get these junk calls off our networks. I will continue to push industry under the law to make these tools free and easily available to the public."

