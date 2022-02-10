This webinar will explore the U.S. private client planning landscape in 2022, both for U.S. citizens and residents, as well as non-U.S. private clients who have investments, property, or business ties with the U.S. Topics will include:
* Potential legislative changes to income, gift and estate
taxation in 2022
* Structuring a family office in the U.S. to minimize income tax and maximize expense deductions
* Planning with artwork - advanced income, gift and estate tax strategies
* Planning with cryptocurrency - how to hold cryptocurrency in trust, strategies for income-tax minimization, how to safeguard your cryptocurrency, and how to ensure your heirs are able to access your cryptocurrency
