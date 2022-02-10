ARTICLE

This webinar will explore the U.S. private client planning landscape in 2022, both for U.S. citizens and residents, as well as non-U.S. private clients who have investments, property, or business ties with the U.S. Topics will include:

* Potential legislative changes to income, gift and estate taxation in 2022

* Structuring a family office in the U.S. to minimize income tax and maximize expense deductions

* Planning with artwork - advanced income, gift and estate tax strategies

* Planning with cryptocurrency - how to hold cryptocurrency in trust, strategies for income-tax minimization, how to safeguard your cryptocurrency, and how to ensure your heirs are able to access your cryptocurrency

