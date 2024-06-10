In this episode of GeTin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by two guests from MultiState Associates — Morgan Scarboro (V.P. of Tax Policy) and Ryan Maness (Director and Tax Counsel) for a midyear SALT legislative recap. Nikki, Morgan, and Ryan discuss state revenues to date, significant SALT proposals that have been debated this year, and the political landscape both to date and post-election. As always, the three end their lively conversation with a surprise non-tax question—this one focused on woodland creatures.

self

Transcript

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.