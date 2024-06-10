ARTICLE
10 June 2024

GeTtin' SALTy Episode 30 | Midyear State Legislative Round Up (Podcast)

In this episode of GeTin' SALTy, host Nikki Dobay is joined by two guests from MultiState Associates — Morgan Scarboro (V.P. of Tax Policy) and Ryan Maness (Director and Tax Counsel) for a midyear SALT legislative recap. Nikki, Morgan, and Ryan discuss state revenues to date, significant SALT proposals that have been debated this year, and the political landscape both to date and post-election. As always, the three end their lively conversation with a surprise non-tax question—this one focused on woodland creatures.

Transcript

Nikki E. Dobay
